In a first, Punjab govt launches online portal for retirement of teachers

For the first time in the nation’s history, School Education Department (SED) Punjab today launched an online portal for the retirement of teachers. Geared towards removing the need for employees to get involved in bribery and recommendations with the aim of increasing transparency, the online portal has been hailed by the government as a revolutionary step towards the facilitation of retired SED employees.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas took to Twitter to announce the official launch of the Online Portal for Retirement of Teachers.

“Today for the First time School Education Department Punjab launched the Online Portal for Retirement of Teachers,” he said.

He added that the system would help reduce the need for bribery and getting safarish and that it would provide a completely transparent system for the facilitation of retired teachers at zero cost.

“No more bribery, no safarish from anyone and a complete transparent system. Notification on your device. Cost to us – Zero,” the minister declared.

In this regard, an opening ceremony was also held in which Raas touched upon various issues concerning the state of education in Punjab, with the closure of schools due to COVID-19 being the most pressing one.

“I want to open schools,” he said. “However, we may have to go with the option of extending the closure of schools, given the current circumstances.”

He further stated that the Private Schools Act will be sent to the cabinet for approval. According to him, the legislation should be getting the green light from the government within three months.

He added that private schools can now get themselves registered with the provincial government online. In fact, 31,000 private institutions have already done