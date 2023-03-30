India Airs It’s First AI New Anchor, Sana

Taking inspiration from Chinese AI-powered news anchors, the Indian media group “India Today” has introduced an AI female anchor named “Sana” to its viewers.

India Today has launched its first AI female anchor named Sana. Sana was unveiled by Kalli Purie, the Vice Chairperson of the India Today Group, during the India Today Conclave 2023. This move in mainstream media is aimed at achieving more efficiency and reducing the workforce while still providing high-quality news updates.

Sana is an AI bot that Kalli Purie has described as a “bright, gorgeous, ageless, tireless” robot who can speak multiple languages. Sana can provide daily news updates in several languages numerous times a day. Additionally, Sana will host a new show where she will discuss and clarify specific topics daily and interact with the audience, allowing them to ask questions.

The use of AI-powered bots in news anchoring is becoming increasingly popular due to its numerous benefits. AI bots can work tirelessly, do not require breaks, and provide quick and efficient news updates to the audience. AI can also provide multiple language options, especially for diverse audiences.

In conclusion, Introducing the first female AI anchor is a significant step in the media world. Sana’s capabilities and benefits showcase the potential of AI in news anchoring. While some may view this as a setback for human anchors, it is essential to remember that AI and humans can work together to provide high-quality news updates to the audience.

Kalli Purie has emphasized that Sana will not replace human anchors but will work alongside them. The company will be providing a human surrogate editor for Sana and is planning to hire more human editors soon. The Vice Chairperson positively views integrating AI and humans, acknowledging that the future is “fascinating and frightening.”

Read More: