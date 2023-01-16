India and UAE To Close A Major Agreement For Renewable Energy Interconnection

India’s Union Minister for Power and New Renewable Energy RK Singh on Sunday informed that the country is close to a “major agreement” on renewable energy with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Raj Kumar Singh, who is visiting the Gulf Arab oil producer for the International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA) assembly in Abu Dhabi, of which India is currently president, told Reuters the agreement was awaiting final approvals. He did not elaborate on a time frame.

“There is a major agreement for an interconnection between the UAE electricity grid, and the Indian grid,” Singh said.

The minister added that the agreement would be under the One Sun, One World, One Grid (OSOWOG) initiative by a group of countries to create renewable energy networks.

OSOWOG, first proposed by PM Modi works with the objective to transfer renewable energy through connecting grids. India and the UAE also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Jan. 13 on green hydrogen development, produced using renewable energy, India’s embassy in the UAE said on Twitter on Friday. The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation declined to provide an immediate comment.

The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on green hydrogen development produced using renewable energy. The minister affirmed that UAE is interested in investing in India’s renewable energy projects including solar and wind energy.

“He (Jaber) is the point man for renewables, for climate change. When you look at energy transition you look at the whole energy sector, the whole basket, and in the oil and gas sector too, he’s been working on green initiatives,”

Fossil fuel-rich countries like UAE are choosing a hydrocarbon-based transition that will keep in mind the energy security aspect while being committed to decarbonization.

Last year, the Gulf state concluded a broad trade agreement with India that aims to increase bilateral non-oil trade to $100 billion in the next five years.

The minister is also backing the Gulf country as the host for COP 28 climate conference and also supports its climate envoy Sultan Al Jaber for the post of President-designate COP 28. Some climate activists have raised objections to Jaber’s nomination claiming that a fossil fuel-rich nation might hijack the global response to environmental crises.

Jaber’s appointment drew criticism from some activists concerned about fossil fuel interests hijacking the global response to the environmental crisis.

Jaber is also the UAE’s minister of industry and advanced technology and helped to establish Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy firm Masdar in 2006. The UAE and other Gulf energy producers have called for a realistic transition in which hydrocarbons would keep a role in energy security while making commitments to decarbonization.

