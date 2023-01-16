Artificial Intelligence Might Make it Possible For You to Talk to Your Pet

Named the ‘Dr Doolittle device’, this AI device will be able to decode animal communication and understand animal languages as a whole

Have you ever struggled understanding what your dog is trying to communicate? Well, Artificial Intelligence might soon solve that problem for you. According to a recent report by the World Economic Forum, scientists are currently working towards developing technology that could decipher animal languages.

According to the reports, understanding animal languages will expand human conservation and will advance our efforts for sustainability.

Currently we are using AI tools such as Chat GPT to solve smaller problems such as completing our assignments or getting a helping hand with our codes. However, scientists are currently working to develop an AI tool that can understand animal languages.

Named the ‘Dr Doolittle device’, this AI device will be able to decode animal communication. Not just this, the Doolittle device will be able to understand animal languages as a whole.

Located in US California, the Earth Species Project (ESP) is an organization using AI to understand and learn signals and signs that animals use. According to ESP CEO Katie Zacarian, the human race is reaching a time where they can interact with other species.

Over the last few years, we have learned a lot about our fellow animal species. According to different research, animals do laugh just like humans, however we are yet to discover more about their body language and emotions.

If Artificial Intelligence allows us to communicate or even understand the language of animals, we might soon be able to understand a lot of things about animals thus forming a closer bond with our pets.

Researchers working in organizations such as ESP are dedicatedly working towards compiling information on animal communication. This compiled information will then be used to enable AI systems towards understanding animal languages.

