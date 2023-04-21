India Expects Apple to Triple Investments and Exports Over the Next Few Years

India’s deputy minister for information technology believes that the Apple-India partnership has a lot of headroom for investments, growth, exports and jobs

As Apple expands its manufacturing operations in India and opens up new Apple stores in major cities, India expects the tech giant to increase its investments and exports by over three times in the next few years.

“I am very confident that this Apple-India partnership has a lot of headroom for investments, growth, exports and jobs – doubling and tripling over coming years,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s deputy minister for information technology.

Deputy Minister Rajeev made these comments after attending a meeting between the Indian leadership and Apple Chief Executive ‘Tim Cook’, who has been in India for quite sometime and is overlooking the expansion by himself. Cook even inaugurated the flagship Apple Store in Mumbai on 18th April.

Similar comments about expansion and growth in India came from Apple during its meeting with the Indian Prime Minister ‘Narendra Modi’, where the Apple CEO said that they are “committed to growing and investing across the country”.

Apple has been carrying out assembly operations in India for quite a while, but as Reliance takes over the Wipro iPhone factory in Bangalore, we can soon see iPhone production being handled by an Indian company. The tech giant is also planning to move its iPad and Airpod manufacturing towards India as tensions between US and China increase.

