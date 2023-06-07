Indian Origin Entrepreneur Creates AI Tool That Allows You to Create Your Digital Twin

Based out of NewYork, the company behind Personal AI is building the AI tool using a personal language model system

Almost anyone working with or investigating artificial intelligence can almost feel the massive wave of innovation surrounding the industry. New, innovative and groundbreaking products are coming in almost every other day, also forcing regulators to draw up new laws.

A recent example of this innovation is ‘Personal AI’, which is an AI tool being created by an Indian-Origin entrepreneur named ‘Suman Kanuganti’. The company behind Personal AI is planning to create a tool that will essentially allow its users to create digital twins.

Based out of NewYork, the company behind Personal AI has built the AI tool using a personal language model system instead of borrowing LLMs from other larger tech organizations.

Unlike regular AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Personal AI is not trained on data from the internet, instead it is trained on information from each individual user, allowing users to create a Chatbot that has a personality, thoughts and opinions similar to themselves. Can you imagine having a conversation with yourself?

Training the chatbot to be the twin to a person can be a time taking process and the AI chatbot remains in constant training where it is always learning new things about its user, the company claims that all data shared by the user will remain private and that the data ownership will always lie with the user.

Personal AI will also use ‘Memory Stack’ for its training, which in simpler terms is a digital vault containing a digital memory of the user’s life or even their everyday conversation, helping the AI to become more like the person while also evolving with them over time.

“Personal.ai is passionate about building ethical, equitable, and unbiased AI that improves human lives. Rather than depending on GPT-3, the company has built its own personal language model – GGT-P – which continuously learns from one’s own uniquely curated knowledge, memories, and experiences to build an AI that is true to the individual user,” said Kanuganti while talking about Personal AI.

