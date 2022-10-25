India’s heaviest rocket launches 36 OneWeb broadband satellites

According to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the largest rocket, the Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3 or GSLV Mark 3), launched from Andhra Pradesh in the country’s south, was successful in placing 36 satellites into orbit.

“The LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 mission was carried out without problems. Each of the 36 satellites has been successfully inserted into its designated orbit, “the news organization said early on Sunday.

At 12:07 am local time, the launch took place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

According to the agency, the “mission is being undertaken as part of the commercial arrangement” between New Space India Limited, a corporation owned by the Indian government, and OneWeb, a satellite company located in the United Kingdom.

“Through NSIL, the LVM3-M2 mission is a specific commercial mission for the company OneWeb, which is located in another country. It is the first multi-satellite mission with 36 OneWeb Satellites to the LEO. It has the biggest payload mass of any LVM3 mission to date at 5,796 kilograms (12,777 pounds)”, it was mentioned previously.

It was the first multi-satellite flight with 36 OneWeb satellites onboard, the first commercial mission of the LVM3, and the first Indian rocket with a payload of six tonnes, according to the information provided.

Jitendra Singh, the Minister of Science and Technology, remarked that this achievement was “yet another feather in the much-decorated hat of Team ISRO.”

