Instagram Service Back After Global Outage

Instagram is gradually coming back online after a global outage was reported by users on Thursday. Around 10:10 pm, Downdetector, an outage reporting site, recorded over 150 reports of problems with the app from users in India. The company has not yet provided a reason for the disruption.

Meta’s popular photo and video-sharing platform, Instagram, experienced a widespread outage, with numerous users worldwide complaining about posts not loading on both the Android and iOS apps. More than 100 individuals have also reported the issue on DownDetector. The cause of the outage remains uncertain at this time.

The impact of the outage varied across different regions, with some users experiencing a brief inability to access Instagram, while others found the platform functioning normally.

Notably, Meta’s instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, also faced a service disruption a few hours ago, during which users encountered difficulties sending and receiving messages. However, the issue was quickly resolved.

Questions are arising about what might be causing these recurring outages with Instagram, which marks the third time this year that the platform has experienced such an incident. In May, several users in the US reported difficulties accessing the application, and a similar situation was observed in March, affecting nearly 27,000 users.

As the outage stretches on, users have been left in the dark, unsure of when they will be able to access the platform again. The uncertainty has sparked discussions about the reliability and stability of Instagram’s services, with some questioning the frequency of such disruptions.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Instagram has faced technical difficulties this year. Previously, there were two other instances of outages affecting the platform. In March, around 27,000 users were unable to access Instagram, and in May, several users in the US experienced similar issues. Adding to the concern, just a few hours before the Instagram outage, Meta’s messaging app, WhatsApp, also suffered a disruption that temporarily prevented users from sending or receiving messages. While WhatsApp’s service was swiftly restored, the dual incidents have raised eyebrows about the overall resilience of Meta’s social media ecosystem.

The outage’s exact cause remains a mystery, and users are eagerly awaiting updates from Instagram’s official channels. Until the issue is resolved, users are advised to remain patient and stay tuned for further announcements from the company. In the meantime, other social media platforms are likely to see an increase in user activity as Instagram users seek alternative avenues for sharing content and staying connected.

Read More: