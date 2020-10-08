Instagram will now use AI to automatically delete offensive comments on your posts

nstagram is celebrating a decade of being one of the most popular social media apps in the world, and it has taken this opportunity to roll out a whole bunch of visual features. Not only is it allowing you to change the app icon, but it is also introducing a smart feature to combat social media trolling and bullying.

The company says that it will detect offensive comments by relying on content previously reported by you. You can access the “View Hidden Comments” option to view these comments. As for any comments that violate Instagram’s community guidelines, those get deleted right away as well.

Additionally, the social media app is expanding its “nudge” feature that notifies someone when they post a malicious comment. Conventionally, the feature alerts the commentor only once. This new development, however, will show warnings when someone repeatedly tries to post insulting stuff. The original nudge feature seems to have paid off, as Instagram claims that it has witnessed “a meaningful decline in negative interactions” on its comment sections.

These new features are in beta mode as of now. They will start off by being available globally to people writing comments in English, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Russian, Chinese, and Arabic on the Android platform. Instagram states that it will expand this feature to other languages in the future.

