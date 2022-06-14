Internet Explorer will officially ‘retire’ tomorrow after 27 years

After years of being the butt of jokes and taking a backseat to other browsers, the Internet Explorer is bidding the world adieu. Microsoft announced that it will be retiring its oldest browser tomorrow, June 15, after 27 years.

As per details in the company release, Microsoft is now placing the future of its browsing squarely in the hands of Microsoft Edge.

The statement read:

“We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge. Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications. Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge.”

The company added that the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will officially retire and go out of support on June 15, 2022 for “certain versions of Windows 10”.

If you are interested in seeing the full scope of who and what gets affected by this development, head over to this FAQ.

First released in 1995 as an add-on package for Windows 95, the Internet Explorer hasn’t exactly enjoyed the kind of glory days its creators had hoped it would. Nevertheless, it represents a significant milestone in the storied history of computing and the Internet.

Naturally, netizens have had a field day with this announcement, with a plethora of reactions ranging from hilarious to nostalgic.

Microsoft is shutting down Internet Explorer after 27 years : ( https://t.co/Mszl6dvxap pic.twitter.com/kTsuq5wy9c — The Meme Springboard (@MemeSpringboard) June 12, 2022

Internet Explorer is shutting down in three days. I haven’t used IE in a decades but it was the browser I had used for the majority if my childhood. Whether you loved or hated Internet Explorer, it’ll be the end if an era 💛 — Caesár (@CnaVD) June 11, 2022

Internet Explorer is finally shutting down on June 15 after 27 years. Seems it’s lagging a bit, I clicked “close” 26 years ago. — Scott Hanselman 🇺🇦 (@shanselman) June 14, 2022

Internet Explorer to be finally shut down by Microsoft after 27 years. Thank you for helping us download other web browsers. — Shubhangi Sharma (@ItsShubhangi) June 13, 2022

Cover Image Credits: @Dipenpanchal710