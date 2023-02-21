Inverted Perovskite Solar Cells Achieves High Efficiency Of 23.9%: Highly Durable

US-Canadian research has found an innovative inverted Perovskite Solar cell utilizing Lewis base molecules for surface passivation. Lewis-based are typically used in Perovskite solar cells to passivate surface defects in the perovskite.

The process positively impacts energy level alignment, hysteresis behavior, interfacial recombination kinetics, and operational stability.

According to the scientist, “Lewis basicity which is inversely proportional to electronegativity, is to determine the binding energy and the stabilization of interfaces and grain boundaries.”

The molecules are potent, and strongly bond with the cell alters at the interface level.

“A Lewis base molecule with two electron-donating atoms can potentially bind and bridge interfaces and ground boundaries. Offering the potential enhances the adhesion and strengthens Perovskite solar cells’ mechanical toughness”.

How Does It Work?

The Lewis base molecule, known as 1,3-bis propane, passivates one of the most promising halide perovskites.

However, they applied the Perovskite layer to a nickel (II) oxide-based hole transparent layer (HTL) that was doped with DPP ( NiOx) at the Perovskite interface and the Perovskite surface region.

However, scientists noticed that some DPPP molecules were redissolved and segregated and that the Perovskite films’ crystallinity increased.

According to them, the Perovskite/NiOx interface’s mechanical toughness was improved by taking this action.

However, the Perovskite layer, a fragile layer of phenethylammonium Iodide (PEAI), an electron transport layer of buckminsterfullerene (C60), a tin (IV) oxide (SnO2) buffer layer, and a metal contact of silver were used to construct the cell.

In addition, the substrate was made of glass and tin oxide (FTO), and the hole transport layer was based on nickel oxide (NiOx)(Ag).

The DPPP-doped solar cell’s performance was compared to that of a control device without a treatment.

The doped cell achieved an open-circuit voltage of 1.16 V, a fill factor of 82%, and a power conversion efficiency of 24.5%.

In contrast, the undoped device achieved a 22.6% efficiency. Whereas a 1.11V open circuit voltage and a 79% fill factor.

As per the scientists, ” the improvement of fill factor and open circuit voltage confirmed the reduction in defect density at the NiOx/ Perovskite front interface after DPPP treatment.”

Moreover, researchers constantly try to develop something economical and valuable for users.

The researchers also established a doped cell with an active area of 1.05cm square that must have the ability to achieve a power conversion efficiency of up to 23.9% and presented no degradation after 1,500h.

According to researcher Chongwen Li, “with DPPP, under ambient conditions, that is no additional heating-the overall power conversion efficiency of the cell stayed high for approximately 3,500 hours”.

In addition, he also said that “the Perovskite solar cells that have been previously published in the literature tend to see a significant drop in their efficiency after 1,500 to 2,000 hours, so this is a big improvement”.

The group currently working on this project applied for a patent for a DPPP technique, which presents the cell tech in “Rational design of Lewis base molecules for stable and efficient inverted Perovskite solar cells.”

However, the team includes studies from the University of Toledo, the University of Washington, Northwestern University, and the University of Toronto.

