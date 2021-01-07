iPhone 12 mini is the worst-performing new iPhone in regards to sales

As the quarterly investors’ call looms nearby being held at the end of January 2021, Apple will be really proud of the sales that the iPhone 12 has brought in especially during the holidays. Leading the success of the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 12 itself had the majority share with 27 percent of the total iPhone sales in the quarter being of this model. Despite facing multiple display issues, the iPhone 12 models generally did well. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max each grabbed a 20 percent share of the total sales and rightly so.

The iPhone 12 Pro destroys its competition when it comes to handling multiple processes. The iPhone 12 mini however did not come up to par with Apple’s expectations. With only a 6 percent share of the total sales, the iPhone 12 mini seems to disappoint, being barely ahead of the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and the latest version of the iPhone SE. It might actually be the worst-performing iPhone to date.

According to a CIRP report, the iPhone 12 mini only had a 6 percent share in the total sales in the period. Even though the year-over-year sales of the new lineup was way higher than the iPhone 11, 76 percent sales instead of 69% of the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini failed to attract much attention.

The reason seems to be the lack of features and the high price of the model. The iPhone XR priced at $499, iPhone 11 priced at $599, and the 2nd gen iPhone SE priced at $399 seems to have been a better choice according to the customer instead of the mini that retails at a massive $699.

Image Source: CNET