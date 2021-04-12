iPhone Users Have Been Warned To Be Careful With WhatsApp Backups, iCloud Is More Secure

According to a popular WhatsApp update leaker in a recent tweet, WABetaInfo, iOS users are to be very careful about WhatsApp backups when switching iPhones as there can be numerous issues when restoring the chat history.

If you want to switch to a new iPhone, be careful: you must be sure that there isn't any issue restoring your chat history.

Unfortunately this is a very common issue and it has not been fixed yet since YEARS. Note: the full iCloud backup is safer than the one from WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/icpbfX0VE7 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 11, 2021

WABetaInfo further highlighted that users must ensure solid backup of their chats as the issues regarding WhatsApp backup has not been resolved for years. Furthermore, it has been observed that backing up your chat history and other respective data on Apple’s storage service iCloud is considered to be a much safer and secure option.

With all the privacy controversy going on about WhatsApp, it’s no surprise that users have been less fond of WhatsApp services considering the fact that Facebook has faced a major leak and the owner of WhatsApp, Mark Zuckerberg, has been using the messaging app’s competitor Signal instead. With the passage of time, WhatsApp is slowly losing its reputation as a secure messaging platform and might be entirely ditched if Signal improves its services and features.

However, as of now, WhatsApp has been focusing on more web-based accessibility as the service recently made WhatsApp voice and video calls available on desktop. Sooner or later, we might see WhatsApp taking a bite out of Microsoft Teams and Zoom soon.

