Is Cyberpunk 2077 Coming To Mac Ios Fans Are In For A Treat

The wait is over. CD Projekt Red is officially releasing Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for Apple Silicon Macs on July 17, 2025, marking the first time the game runs natively on macOS without emulators or workarounds. But before Mac users start planning their trip to Night City, there’s a catch.

Apple M1 to M4 Users Get Cyberpunk But There’s a Limit

This all-new macOS version is optimized specifically for Apple Silicon chips from M1 to the latest M4 Pro and Max. It features:

Metal-powered GPU acceleration

Path tracing and HDR visuals

Magic Mouse and Trackpad support

AMD FSR and MetalFX upscaling

Cross-progression via iCloud or Steam

However, there’s a strict hardware requirement: only Macs with at least 16 GB unified RAM can run it. That leaves out millions of base-level M1 and M2 machines still running 8 GB memory. If you’re using a MacBook Air or entry-level M2 Pro, you’re not eligible for this version.

Phantom Liberty and Patch 2.3 Come Preloaded

The Ultimate Edition includes everything:

The acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion

Update 2.3 with cinematic mode, new vehicles, and smarter AI

A fully rebuilt engine using Metal 4 and Apple’s TBDR architecture

This is not a port. It is a complete rebuild for macOS, designed to showcase the full potential of Apple’s chipsets in AAA gaming.

Why This Release Is a Big Deal for Gamers in Pakistan

With gaming culture rapidly growing in Pakistan and many young creators shifting to Apple for video editing and mobile development, this launch signals a major turning point for Mac gaming.

Pakistani gamers who have long relied on Windows or cloud-based workarounds can now enjoy a native Cyberpunk experience if they have the right hardware.

Minimum Specs Warning Not All Macs Can Run It

To play Cyberpunk 2077 on macOS:

You need 16 GB or more unified memory

You need an Apple Silicon Mac

Intel-based Macs are not supported

Features like path tracing, spatial audio, and cross-save are only available on M3 or M4 tier chips

Final Verdict

July 17, 2025 marks a historic moment in Mac gaming. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is not just a re-release. It is a refined, next-gen overhaul built for Apple’s future. With Phantom Liberty, cinematic tools, and smooth MetalFX graphics, this version finally lets Apple users immerse themselves in CD Projekt’s cyber-future the way it was meant to be experienced.

But make no mistake. If your Mac doesn’t meet the hardware bar, you will be left out of Night City.