Islamabad capital police have issued more than 18,000 e-challan to motorists over various traffic violations in the federal capital Islamabad through safe city cameras so far, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the Islamabad capital police is utilizing all available resources and taking strict measures against the traffic rules violators according to law.

According to the details, Islamabad capital police has issued more than 18,000 e-challan to motorists over various traffic violations so far. CPO Safe City said that the e-challan tickets were delivered to the violators at their home addresses.

A copy of the challan was attached with the master file of the vehicles at the excise office over non-payment of penalty amount within the given time, he added. The car owners who were subjected to a fine could not sell or transfer their vehicle until the clearance of dues.

The fine amount could be paid through different banks, mobile accounts, and other digital means. The PR officer further said that there was a significant decline in the number of road mishaps and traffic violations in the federal capital after introducing this new challan system.

Islamabad Capital Police has decided to take stern action against public service vehicles involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers, and overloading, a police public relations officer said.

“strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizens,” said Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad.

While reviewing the special report submitted by the special squads constituted for checking route completions by the public service vehicles.

According to details Islamabad capital police is utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the public service vehicles for overcharging, misbehaving, and incompletion of routes.

Zonal DSPs were also directed to take stern action against PSV drivers who were found repeatedly involved in the same violations. He said that such action against violators would be made more effective and the progress of squads would be reviewed regularly.

Following the directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the Chief Traffic Officer said that special squads have already been constituted to check the route violation and Islamabad capital police Helpline “Pucar-15” was 24/7 available to resolve public grievances on a priority basis.

Where citizens can lodge their complaints on the helpline round the clock. He further said that the citizens can lodge their complaints regarding the non-completion of routes, misbehavior of PSV’s staff, or other traffic-related issues at this helpline. Effective action against such violators will be continued in the future as well.

“The move was aimed at getting residents of the capital to abide by traffic laws even in the absence of traffic officers with the use of modern technology,” he maintained.

