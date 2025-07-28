By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Islamabad Residents Can Now Download 1info Emergency App

In line with the vision of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and directives from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has introduced a new mobile application called ‘1INFO’ emergency app to boost public safety and improve communication between citizens and law enforcement.

According to a police spokesperson, the 1INFO emergency app is now available for download through the official Islamabad Police website, Google Play Store, and Apple Store. The app is designed to offer a more citizen-centric policing approach by enabling users to seek immediate help or report concerns efficiently.

The application features two core tools: an emergency panic button and an information sharing option. The emergency button allows residents to request urgent police assistance with a single tap. Once triggered, Islamabad Police rescue units are instantly notified and dispatched to the user’s location without delay.

Meanwhile, the information sharing feature lets citizens send valuable insights to the police, including voice notes, videos, or images. This function enables users to report crimes, suspicious behavior, or seek aid in a secure and confidential manner.

Officials emphasized that the app aims to modernize the police response system while ensuring the public has quick and easy access to law enforcement. ICT Police has urged all Islamabad residents to download the ‘1INFO’ emergency app to ensure timely emergency responses and streamlined communication.

The launch of the 1INFO emergency app is part of a broader initiative to digitize police services and bring greater convenience to the public in line with modern policing standards.

