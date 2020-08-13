Huawei HMS App Innovation contest now comes to Pakistan.

Developers belonging to several countries, including Pakistan, have been invited by Huawei to put their skills to test on a global platform with the help of Huawei HMS APP Innovation contest. The registration is now opened till 8th October.

The event is going to allow the entrants to compete with the experienced developers. The participants will develop innovative apps that could improve and contribute to navigating everyday life. Developers belonging to Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, Middle East, Latin America, and China would showcase their skills via the Apps up platform in the best manner.

AppGallery by Huawei is positioned as one of the top three global apps in the market place. The winner of Apps up will get the chance to have their apps promoted on the Huawei’s AppGallery, making the app accessible to millions of users from over 170 countries.

Prize

The Shining-Star program is going to fund $200,000 for the competition. Winners will be selected from different software developing categories such as the Most popular app, Honorable Mention, Best Social Impact App, Best App, and Best Game. The winners will be selected by the end of November via voting. Huawei hosted a virtual live event in July to demonstrate what is in store for developers.

How to participate?

For entering the participation, the entrants must visit the official website and get registered. The timeline for registration is between 13th July and 8th October. The developer can do solo participation or get registered as a team of three members.

Panels of regional industry experts are going to score each entry on social value, user experience, business value, and originality. At the public review stage, the 20 shortlisted apps in each region will be made available for the public to download on the contest official website or Huawei AppGallery from 22nd October, making way to the finals in November.

