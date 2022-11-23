IT Minister Launches Interest Free Installments to Buy Smartphones in Pakistan

Launched just today in Islamabad, the initiative has a goal to provide “smartphones for all”

The Federal Minister of IT and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque has newly launched interest free installments service for buying smartphones thus making purchase of technology more easy and convenient for everyone.

Launched just today in Islamabad, the initiative has a goal and that is to provide “smartphones for all”. The smartphone for all initiative will now allow low income individuals to purchase phones with interest free installments thus allowing the low income classes of Pakistan to get aware technologically.

GSMA along with Qisstpay, one of the quickest progressing installment payment services of Pakistan have collaborated in this initiative.

Along with Amin Ul Haque, Head of Asia Pacific for GSMA Julian Gorman addressed this recent event. Janet White the head of policy, chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (R) Aamir Azeem Bajwa, Asif Jafri of QisstPay as well as chief executives of Ufone, Jazz, Telenor and special communication organization (SCO) a also attended the recently conducted launch ceremony.

On this occasion federal minister Amin Ul Haque presented his goal behind the new initiative. The IT minister said that anyone can obtain a smartphone by paying 20 to 30 percent of the total cost of the device. He further added that no guarantees or lengthy paperwork is required in terms of obtaining the mobile phone; instead the sale could be completed by the buyers ID card.

The minister also went on to describe the distribution of payment in months. He said that phones within the range of Rs.10,000 to Rs.100,000 are going to be distributed after 3 to 12 months of installments payment respectively.

Amin Ul Haque also explained the motive behind this launch which revolves around making smartphones much more accessible, increasing the e-commerce business along with it.

He added, this scheme will make sure of availability of smartphones with enhanced connectivity.

As per now, 70 projects worth Rs.65 billion are in process to provide connectivity.

Read more:

10 Best Instagram Tech Accounts To Follow For Gadget Hacks, Updates and Reviews