News, Online Earning

IT Minister launches portal for online registration of freelancers

Avatar Written by Hamza Zakir · 54 sec read>
amin.jpg

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque inaugurated a portal for online registration of freelancers at the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) head office. 

As reported by Business Recorder, the launching of the portal – which can be accessed here – for registration of freelancers is among the many steps undertaken by the government to ensure the growth of the freelance community in Pakistan. 

Secretary IT Dr Sohail Rajput was also present on the occasion. 

Speaking on the occasion, Haq said that Pakistani freelancers had fueled the growth of the gig economy in Pakistan. With Pakistan’s freelancer industry growing rapidly, registration of freelancers is a major step forward in providing due recognition to the contribution being made by Pakistani freelancers.  

Naturally, the growth of Pakistani freelancers would enhance the country’s export earnings. 

The federal minister for IT also talked about the National Freelancing Facilitation Policy, which has been developed after significant consultation and is focused on accelerating and sustaining the development of the freelancer industry in Pakistan. 

Osman Nasir, managing director PSEB, said that Pakistan is ranked as the second largest supplier of Online Labour in Software Development and Technology as per the findings of the International Labour Organization Flagship Report 2021 

The future growth of Pakistan’s freelancer industry directly depends on the availability of IT professionals trained in state-of-the-art technologies. 

The fact that Pakistani freelancers are witnessing exponential growth cannot be ignored. Earlier this year, the nation’s freelancing community brought in $150 million in revenue, featuring exports to over 120 countries. 

freelancing 101 freelancing in pakistan IT Ministry online earning Pakistan pakistan freelancers pakistan freelancing Pakistan news pakistan technology PSEB
Avatar
Written by Hamza Zakir
Platonist. Humanist. Unusually edgy sometimes. Profile

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic alliance

in News
Sep 17, 2021  ·  

WhatsApp has started testing local business directories

in News, Social Media
Sep 17, 2021  ·  

Pakistan has promising digital future: Chinese expert

in News
Sep 17, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Sastaticket.pk featureed in Forbes Asia 100 to watch in 2021