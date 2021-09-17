IT Minister launches portal for online registration of freelancers

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque inaugurated a portal for online registration of freelancers at the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) head office.

As reported by Business Recorder, the launching of the portal – which can be accessed here – for registration of freelancers is among the many steps undertaken by the government to ensure the growth of the freelance community in Pakistan.

Secretary IT Dr Sohail Rajput was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Haq said that Pakistani freelancers had fueled the growth of the gig economy in Pakistan. With Pakistan’s freelancer industry growing rapidly, registration of freelancers is a major step forward in providing due recognition to the contribution being made by Pakistani freelancers.

Naturally, the growth of Pakistani freelancers would enhance the country’s export earnings.

The federal minister for IT also talked about the National Freelancing Facilitation Policy, which has been developed after significant consultation and is focused on accelerating and sustaining the development of the freelancer industry in Pakistan.

Osman Nasir, managing director PSEB, said that Pakistan is ranked as the second largest supplier of Online Labour in Software Development and Technology as per the findings of the International Labour Organization Flagship Report 2021.

The future growth of Pakistan’s freelancer industry directly depends on the availability of IT professionals trained in state-of-the-art technologies.

The fact that Pakistani freelancers are witnessing exponential growth cannot be ignored. Earlier this year, the nation’s freelancing community brought in $150 million in revenue, featuring exports to over 120 countries.