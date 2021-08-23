News, Technology

Jazz Business partners with Dell Technologies

Syed Ali Naseer, Chief Business Officer, Jazz (right) signing an agreement with Naveed Khan, Director and GM Data Center Solutions, Dell Technologies for the provision of Dell Technologies hardware for Jazz Cloud solutions.

This development will allow Jazz Business customers to purchase state-of-the-art cloud-ready infrastructure on a flexible subscription model.

With 360-degree ICT Solutions covering Mobility, M2M, and Cloud services, Jazz Business is a ‘One Window’ Solutions provider to fully customizable B2B services. It is currently serving over 25,000 companies with smart communications and connectivity solutions to operate more efficiently and collaborate more effectively.

