Jazz invests PKR 14.9 billion during Q1 22, overall investment crosses $10.2 billion

Continuing its focus on driving digital inclusion, Jazz invested PKR 14.9 billion under its ‘4G for all’ ambition during the first quarter of 2022, taking its overall investment in Pakistan to US$10.2 billion.

A majority of its capital expenditure during this quarter was on the addition of approximately 500 new 4G sites, reaching a population coverage of its 4G service to 55.7%. This network expansion played a key role in increasing Jazz’s 4G customer base by 27.8 percent YoY to reach 36.7 million while its overall subscriber base touched close to 75 million.

The performance of its digital services during the quarter solidified Jazz’s position as the country’s leading digital operator. Its digital financial service, JazzCash, reached 15.7 million monthly active users and 145, 000 active merchants. Its self-care app, Jazz World, continued to enjoy strong customer adoption levels with monthly active users growing by 23.1% YoY to reach 10.5 million.

Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim, said,

“We are continuously investing in expanding the outreach and capacity of our 4G network mainly in semi-urban and rural areas to empower the underserved, especially women, to benefit from the digital services portfolio we offer. Jazz remains committed to addressing the barriers to an inclusive digital ecosystem, including device affordability, so our fellow citizens can access health, financial, and other life-enhancing services through mobile broadband.”

Other streaming and entertainment platforms such as Tamasha, Bajao, Jazz Cricket, and Deikho, also enjoyed further growth as their quarterly usage increased multiple times YoY.