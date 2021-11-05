Karachi court fines mobile manufacturer for selling a faulty phone

In recent news, a consumer court in Karachi has imposed a penalty resulting in large fines on a mobile phone manufacturing company for delivering a faulty mobile phone to a customer.

According to the customer, he had purchased a phone worth Rs. 15,000 in July last year but the mobile phone became faulty as it kept on restarting itself. The customer had sent the phone to the company for repairs however the company had never returned his phone and claimed that there there was a shortage of certain parts hence the repair was not possible.

As a result, the Consumer Court of South Karachi had imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on the company. This included an order to either return the phone once repaired or provide a new mobile in working condition. This included the warning of initiating contempt proceedings against the mobile manufacturer company if they are unable to recompense for the consumer’s loss.