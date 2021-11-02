News

Kazim Mujtaba becomes Jazz’s first Chief Data & Strategy Officer

Jazz has announced an addition to its Executive Leadership Team. Kazim Mujtaba has been promoted to Chief of Data & Strategy Officer at Jazz. Previously, he was serving as the Head of Analytics & Insights. The operator puts a significant emphasis on data and analytics and has lately used it to pivot towards establishing itself as a digital company from its legacy of being a telecom operator.

Kazim, with over 23 years of experience in strategy, analytics, and marketing will spearhead the journey of harnessing data and analytics to get Jazz closer to its ambition of transitioning from a legacy telecom to a data-driven organization.

Kazim has a focused mindset, strong business acumen, and leadership skills, which will accelerate Jazz’s progress on its big data agenda. Kazim will also be leading strategic initiatives, portfolio management for M&A transactions, and enterprise-wide PMO that are essential for defining the future growth of Jazz as a telecommunications and digital services provider.

This decision showcases Jazz’s focus on nurturing and promoting internal talent through diversified and challenging assignments. A LUMS alumnus, Kazim Mujtaba brings years of expertise in strategy and analytics from corporate entities like Ooredoo Qatar and Telenor Pakistan.

