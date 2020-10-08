KP Govt launches platform to provide employment opportunities to Freelancers and ICT companies

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has launched an online portal for the registration of ICT companies and Freelancers in the province.

The purpose of online registration of IT companies is to provide opportunities to these companies in various public and private projects by the provincial govt. — @ZiaBangashPTI Online Registration Link :: https://t.co/xlf2UuS7gu#DigitalKP #KPITB pic.twitter.com/52Et7WboJG — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) October 6, 2020

This project was initiated by Zia Ullah Khan Bangash, the advisor to CM KP on science and technology. The project was developed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB). According to KPTIB, the software that is being used for this project was developed locally by researchers at KPITB.

ICT companies and freelancers working in the following areas can register on the online portal:

IT Governance and Strategy Animation ERP – General Gaming ERP – Specialized (Vertical) Mobile – Content and Applications ERP – Middle Market (SMEs) Virtualization and Cloud Computing Financial–Specialized (Core Banking) Location-based Services Financial-Specialized (Banking-Apps) Web Businesses & E-Commerce Financial – Specialized (Others) Information Security Document Management Business Process Management Office Productivity Data Warehousing – Business Intelligence Billing and Payments Embedded Systems Software Customer Relationship Management Product Development Education and Training Engineering and Design System Integration Business Continuity and Recovery Business Activity



ICT companies and freelancers providing the following BPO services can also register:

Finance and Accounting Outsourced Support Human Resources Analytics Managed Services Medical Transcription Services Customer Interaction Legal Transcription Services Transaction Processing R&D



Do you think you fall into any of the categories above? Register yourself here.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk