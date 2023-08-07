LMKT Collaborates with Researchers from INSEAD to Launch XSeed Incubation Program at NIC Karachi

LMKT, a leading full-service technology company in Pakistan, specializing in tech incubation and IT solutions, is proud to announce its collaboration with researchers from INSEAD, a renowned global business school, to launch the XSeed Incubation Program in collaboration with NIC Karachi, Pakistan’s largest tech incubator. This strategic partnership aims to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and facilitate the transformation of their ideas into successful businesses.

The XSeed Incubation Program is a 12-month initiative that supports early-stage venture development and fosters the growth of new startups. Drawing on the successful experiences from other global markets, the program adopts rigorous frameworks developed by INSEAD’s experts in entrepreneurship and strategy. The collaboration with industry leaders ensures that the program offers tailored support to Pakistani entrepreneurs, enabling them to thrive in the dynamic business landscape.

NIC Karachi, funded by Ignite and operated by LMKT, is a dedicated incubation center and startup accelerator that has played a pivotal role in empowering innovative entrepreneurs through mentorship, training, and access to funding. With a remarkable track record of incubating over 299 startups, creating more than 99,000 jobs, and raising Rs. 8.1 Billion in investment, NIC Karachi continues to spearhead Pakistan’s entrepreneurship scene.

Atif R. Khan, CEO LMKT, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with researchers from INSEAD to launch the XSeed Incubation Program in collaboration with NIC Karachi. This initiative reflects our commitment to foster the growth and development of the startup ecosystem in Pakistan. By combining LMKT’s expertise in scalable IT solutions and the global knowledge of INSEAD researchers, we aim to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with a transformative platform to turn their ideas into successful businesses. Through this program, we strive to empower Pakistani startups, catalyzing innovation, and contributing to the overall economic prosperity of the country.”

Dr. Chiara Spina, Assistant Professor, Entrepreneurship and Family Enterprise at INSEAD, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, “We are excited to join forces with LMKT and NIC Karachi to launch the XSeed Incubation Program. This partnership exemplifies INSEAD’s commitment to fostering real change through entrepreneurship and supporting the growth of innovative companies. By combining our expertise in entrepreneurship and strategy with the vibrant ecosystem of NIC Karachi, we aim to empower Pakistani entrepreneurs and drive impactful change in the startup landscape of Pakistan.”

Faizan Laghari, Project Director NIC Karachi, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, saying, “This partnership with researchers from INSEAD and LMKT marks a significant milestone for NIC Karachi. It further strengthens our mission to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and nurture innovation within Pakistan. By leveraging the expertise and global network of INSEAD researchers, we are confident that the XSeed Incubation Program will provide invaluable support and resources to our startup community, enabling them to thrive and make a lasting impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Pakistan.

Sana Shah, Program Manager of NIC Karachi, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are excited to embark on to launch the XSeed Incubation Program in collaboration with the researchers from INSEAD. This joint effort will open new avenues of support and growth for aspiring entrepreneurs, and we are committed to creating an enabling ecosystem for their success.”