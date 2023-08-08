You Will Soon be Able to Use Bing Chat on Mobile Browsers

Marking the six-month anniversary for Bing Chat, Microsoft has decided to celebrate by launching the Bing Chat for third-party browsers on mobile devices

Microsoft has received an overwhelming response for its work with Artificial Intelligence over the last few months, with stock prices growing by 23.76% over the last six months. Amongst all other AI projects, launching Bing Chat was probably one of the biggest contributors to the company’s growth over these past few months.

Marking the six-month anniversary for Bing Chat, Microsoft claims that the feature till-date is recorded to have over 1 billion chats, with over 750 million image generations; an impressive feat, to celebrate which, the company has decided to launch Bing Chat on third-party browsers for mobile devices.

Bing Chat has been available on mobile devices since late February, but was only accessible on separate Android and iOS mobile apps. Now being launched on third-party browsers, Bing Chat will become more easily accessible.

“With so many new, useful features now a part of Bing, we’re excited to announce you can start experiencing the new AI-powered Bing in third-party browsers on web and mobile soon,” says Microsoft, who has only recently also started testing Bing Chat on third party desktop browsers such as Chrome and Safari.

“This next step in the journey allows Bing to showcase the incredible value of summarized answers, image creation and more, to a broader array of people,” they added.

Read more: