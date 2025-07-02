By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Lums Reveals Rs463m Cryptocurrency Holdings In Audited Financial Report

The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has officially disclosed its cryptocurrency holdings in the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. The total value of the digital asset portfolio stands at Rs463 million.

These holdings are diversified across several blockchain tokens. Stacks (STX) represents the largest share at over Rs395 million, followed by Bitcoin at Rs43 million, Ethereum at approximately Rs22 million, and Solana at nearly Rs2 million.

LUMS categorized these digital assets as intangible assets with indefinite useful lives. No impairment losses were identified during the annual assessment. The valuation was based on fair market estimates using data from Coinbase Exchange.

Notably, returns earned from these cryptocurrency investments were allocated to sponsored projects aimed at promoting education and research. A portion of the Stacks holdings also generated returns in Bitcoin, contributing to the university’s diversified crypto strategy.

This disclosure highlights LUMS’s forward-looking approach, using digital assets as a tool to fund innovation and align with its long-term academic and research objectives.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Microsoft

Microsoft to Lay Off 9,000 Employees, Impacting Less Than 4% of Workforce

IBCC

Foreign Boards Expected to Come Under IBCC and Education Ministry

Instagram Profiles Of Pakistani Actors

India Unblocks Instagram Profiles of Pakistani Actors

courier-companies

New Taxes Prompt Courier Companies to Raise Delivery Charges

senate-committee
ID:79132618

Senate Committee Raises Alarm Over IPPs, Circular Debt, Load Shedding & Power Sector Irregularities in Pakistan

Mobile-Registration

FBR Offers 120-Day Tax-Free Mobile Registration for Overseas Pakistanis

Apple-Safari-Browser-Update

Apple Safari Browser Update: Tech Preview 222 Released With Fixes

X Twitter

X/Twitter, Rolls Out AI Community Notes – Should Users Trust Them?

New United Bike Prices Effective Now Full List Revealed

Newly Increased United Bike Prices Effective Now: New Rates Revealed

Pakistan Airport Cargo Fees Increased Sharply After Five Year Freeze

Pakistan Airport Cargo Fees Increased by Up to 100%

Nadra Union Council Services Now Available At These Locations

NADRA Union Council Services Now Available at THESE Locations

Poultry Hatcheries File Appeals Against Ccp Fines In Day Old Chicks Case

Poultry Hatcheries File Appeals Against Rs155 Million CCP Fines

Cat Upholds Rs150m Penalty In Strepsils Misleading Ads Case

CAT Upholds Rs150M Penalty in Strepsils Misleading Ads Case