Master Changan Motors commences the first-ever ‘RHD Global Premiere’ launch for Oshan X7 in Pakistan

Master Changan Motors Limited, Pakistan’s disruptive automotive brand, has announced the launch of its SUV – Changan Oshan X7 at the ‘RHD Global Premier’ today. This is the first time in the history of Pakistan that a RHD model is launched before any other country in the world. The CEO of Master Changan Motors Limited, Danial Malik revealed the SUV and announced the details during a press conference in Karachi, featuring a digital stream with an exuberant set. The digital stream was also broadcast at nationwide dealerships and by Changan partner outlets around the world.

The Changan Oshan X7 will be the first Euro 6 vehicle made in the country and demonstrates the company’s resolve towards a cleaner Pakistan. The Master Chagan plant is the most environmentally friendly in the auto industry, with 30% supported by solar power; this is set to increase to over 60% in the middle of this year. The all-new Changan Oshan X7 will be available in two variants – Oshan X7 FutureSenseTM (5 Seat) and Oshan X7 Comfort (7 Seat). Dealerships across the country have the SUV available on display in stunning new Orion Blue color and Cosmic Red color.

Speaking on the occasion, Danial Malik spoke about how China is leading the world’s auto technology future. He highlighted recent achievements of the 160-year-old company. “On one front, Changan is developing a whole new intelligent electric car platform with Huawei and CATL.” Danial remarked. “On the other, it is capturing the attention of automotive rankings like J.D. Power; being heralded as #1 of all Chinese brands in Quality Studies.”

The all-new Changan Oshan X7 has dimensions similar to the leading D-Segment SUV in the country while outperforming locally available 2.7L naturally aspirated and other 1.5L Turbo engine SUVs. The all-new Changan Oshan X7 measures 4,730mm x 1,870mm x 1,720mm and is powered by the latest generation World Record Holder 1.5L Turbo engine. The vehicle can produce an output of 185hp (138kW) and torque of 300 Nm. The all-new Changan Oshan X7 boasts an impressive 0.05-sec throttle response and accelerates from 0 – 100km/hr in just 8.23 sec.

Danial talked about the problems faced by SUV customers in Pakistan. He highlighted the woes of fuel efficiency, driving comfort, old technology, obsolete generation models, limited after-sales support, and inadequate dealer networks. With the Changan Oshan X7, the people of Pakistan will no longer need to wait for months and years for a global product to be launched in Pakistan.

The company has priced the Changan Oshan X7 at a disruptive pricing. Available for PKR 5,950,000 (FutureSenseTM) and PKR 5,750,000 (Comfort), the pricing has sent shockwaves across the industry and will make many customers waiting for smaller SUV’s and overpriced sedans to switch to the Chagan Oshan X7. The company claims to be ready for a large demand having started volume production one month ago. Changan Oshan X7 bookings and test drives start from 7th March and deliveries start from April.

Master Changan has also onboarded banking partners to help make the Oshan X7 more flexible to afford. Exciting financial plans are available in partnership with Bank AlFalah, HBL, and Dubai Islamic Bank. The company has also announced the availability of accessories and an insurance plan “Changan Cares | Protection Plan”.

Changan is among the global leaders in self-driving cars and intelligent driving technology. The automaker funds 5% of its revenues towards R&D and has received national R&D awards every year in China for all the breakthroughs.

Last year, Master Changan became the first company in Pakistan to locally test futuristic Level 3 self-driving technology on the roads of Pakistan under its corporate vision “Future Forward, Forever.”

After necessary testing, the FutureSenseTM technology suite is now tailor-made for Pakistan and offers a host of features like Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Digital Video Recorder, Heated and Ventilated Seats. Many other safety features come as standard with the Changan Oshan X7, such as Heated Side Mirrors, 4 Airbags, Hill Hold and Hill Descent controls, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, ABS, EBD, and Braking Assist.

Master Changan Motors Limited is a joint venture between Master Motor of Pakistan and China’s #1 domestic automaker, Changan Automobile. The JV brings in a total investment of USD 136 million and has an installed capacity of 50,000 units per year as of this year. The company has 21 3S dealerships in 17 cities and plans to expand to 40 outlets in more than 20 cities by the end of this year. The company offers the lowest emission vehicles in Pakistan in all categories, including Euro 5 Alsvin and Euro 4 Karvaan MPV.