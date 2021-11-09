Mastercard partners with Pakistan’s One Network to digitize road toll payments

Mastercard has signed a strategic partnership with the Pakistani intelligent transport systems provider, One Network, to digitize the country’s road toll payments network. The announcement was signed at the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, where Mastercard is the Official Payment Technology Partner, in the presence of Frontier Works Organization, Pakistan’s biggest toll collection entity.

The partnership will see Mastercard integrate its digital payment gateway infrastructure into One Network’s newly launched Apple and Android smartphone app, allowing motorway commuters to top-up their M-Tag cards in advance from anywhere using their mobile devices. The newly developed app will also enable motorists to review their travel history and check their balance in real-time.

Every year, over three hundred million vehicles travel and pay Toll Tax on Pakistan’s motorways. M-Tag uses RFID technology (radio-frequency identification) to automatically and digitally deduct credit from commuters’ prepaid M-Tag accounts as they pass through RFID-enabled toll lanes. With the integration of Mastercard’s digital mobility payment solutions, commuters can add credit whenever and wherever is most convenient to them through the new application without interrupting their journeys.

Commenting on the partnership, Khalid Elgibali, Division President, Middle East & North Africa, Mastercard, said:

“As a trusted partner to the government of Pakistan, we are delighted to integrate Mastercard’s digital payment mobility solutions into One Network’s electronic toll collection system and smartphone application. Mastercard will continue to work with our partners to build a digital payments ecosystem that serves the businesses and people of Pakistan through simple, safe and seamless solutions that keep people and the economy moving.”

The Chief Executive Officer of One Network, Mr. Asif Siddique said:

“We are delighted to announce that now commuters can easily recharge their M-Tag account through our Mobile App. Partnering with Mastercard to simplify toll tax payments for the millions of commuters across Pakistan’s road network bring us a step forward in driving smart transformation in the country and enriching the lives of our citizens.”

The CEO of Frontier Works Organization, Mr. Kamal Azfar, expressed his support and emphasized the Organization’s drive to make Pakistan’s motorways congestion-free using cashless toll collection. The widespread adoption of digital payments for M-Tag usage in Pakistan will serve as a broad economic enabler that speeds the flow of goods, boosts tourism, and further advances financial inclusion.

The collaboration – the latest in a series of strategic partnerships that have cemented Mastercard’s role as a key enabler of digitization across Pakistan – will also see Mastercard drive visibility and adoption of the new application across multiple media channels.