Would you give your children AI-powered Barbies to play with? Turns out, you can do so very soon.







Mattel, the maker of Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Uno, has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to integrate artificial intelligence into its toy portfolio. The collaboration aims to introduce the first AI‑powered toy by the end of 2025.

The announcement outlines Mattel’s dual approach: launching a cutting-edge plaything and deploying OpenAI tools like ChatGPT Enterprise to transform internal innovation processes.

A New Era for Barbies: AI‑Powered Toys Enter the Picture

Mattel plans to develop toys and games infused with AI that deliver age‑appropriate experiences. The company has emphasized that privacy and safety will be top priorities in designing these products.







Importantly, Mattel will retain full creative control, ensuring that none of its intellectual property is handed off to OpenAI. A dedicated team in El Segundo, California, has already begun early-stage planning for the upcoming product.

Barbies: Facing Industry Headwinds Through Innovation

The toy industry has been under pressure due to softening demand and rising costs. Mattel recently withdrew its full-year forecast and raised domestic prices to cope with these challenges. By partnering with OpenAI, it aims to reenergize the market and stay ahead of competitors.

The initiative will also include integrating AI into the company’s internal operations, streamlining workflows and boosting creative output using tools like ChatGPT Enterprise.

What We Know (and What We Don’t)

Launch Timeline: The first AI‑powered toy is expected to debut before the end of 2025.

Format: The exact form is still being developed—possibilities include physical toys, digital experiences, or hybrids.

Safety First: Mattel promises to follow strict standards for safety, privacy, and security.

Why This Matters

This collaboration could mark a turning point for the toy industry. AI‑powered toys reflect a broader trend toward intelligent, interactive play. As technology reshapes childhood experiences, Mattel’s forward-thinking approach may set the tone for future products.

If the rollout is successful, it could redefine how kids interact with toys—while also pushing competitors to innovate with similar technologies.