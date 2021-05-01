Meet Taley’a Mirza – Pakistan’s First Female Google Developer Expert In Web Technologies

Nearly two years ago, the Google Developer Expert award was mostly an award achieved by male developers who had a passion for learning. However, women impact makers of Pakistan in the tech ecosystem are stepping up to make their mark and Taley’a Mirza is one of those fine examples who recently became the first female Google Developer Expert in Web Technologies.

Google Developer Experts is an official program by Google which consists of a network of highly experienced technical experts, influencers, and thought leaders who actively support developers, companies, and tech communities by speaking at events, publishing content. These professionals actively contribute to and support the developer and startup ecosystems around the world, helping them build and launch highly innovative apps.

Taley’a started off as a software engineer with a passion to learn and empower. She has been building her team in building and maintaining the frontend architecture of products for over three years. She currently operates at Careem who loves to bring about impact in the local tech community. Upon hearing the news, Taley’a stated the following in a tweet:

“I am humbled to be the first female #GDE in Web from. My goal is to encourage others women developers & increase GDE representation of women from. So, we have more role models to inspire #womenintech”

With such women breaking barriers and creating numerous opportunities, it just shows the amount of unparalleled talent there is for both genders in the world of technological advancements.