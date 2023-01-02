Meta Acquires Lens Maker Luxexcel in Another Step towards its AR Glasses Goal

The Luxexcel acquisition might help Meta introduce lenses with built-in displays

While times have been tough for Meta, the company is still going strong into the Metaverse. Just recently, Meta acquired a Netherlands-based lens making company called Luxexcel. Luxecel specializes in creating prescription lenses that can be fitted inside AR glasses.

““We’re excited that the Luxexcel team has joined Meta, deepening the existing partnership between the two companies,” said Ryan Moore, Luxexcel’s head of financial communications.

Both Luxexcel and Meta have not revealed the terms, amount and other details about the deal.

Meta, in its company blog post revealed their investment plans for the metaverse. Meta CTO and Reality Labs head, Andrew Bosworth wrote that the company will be dividing the Metaverse focused capital into two areas. Half of it is invested into augmented reality (AR), while the other half’s going to building virtual reality products (VR).

Going heavy on AR, it’s still a lot of time before Meta records any scalable progress on its AR products. According to Meta, the Meta AR Glasses might take “years of progress”, since they aim to make the device “slimmer, lighter, faster, and more powerful”.

It’s predicted that even when the first few pairs of Meta AR glasses comes out, they will only be available to developers and product testing experts.

Founded in 2009, Luxexcel claims that it can easily integrate different elements crucial for the AR experience into a prescription lens. This Luxexcel’s acquisition might help Meta introduce lenses with built-in displays.

