Meta Explores Plans to Launch Twitter Rival

Sources reveal that the Meta platform will rival both Twitter and its decentralized competitor, Mastodon

Meta, the parent to Facebook and Instagram is reportedly working on a text-based social network app, similar to Twitter. It’s suggested that this new Meta platform will go on to rival Twitter and other microblogging platforms.

According to details, this new Meta platform will be built on a decentralized mechanism thus making it similar to Twitter’s decentralized competitor, Mastodon. Being decentralized here means that the new Meta platform will operate on a Blockchain that is formed by a network of user computers. This will completely eliminate the platform’s shift of power from a central source and give it back to users.

“We are exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests” said a Meta spokesperson while talking about Meta’s planned Twitter competitor.

Releasing a Twitter competitor at this point of time is certainly an intelligent move from Meta’s side, as Twitter currently fights a number of different problems, a major one of which is the shift of users to other Twitter alternative platforms.

According to different sources, Meta’s new application is code named as P92, and the application is built on a framework similar to Mastodon.

It’s reported that users will simply be able to log into Meta’s new platform using their Instagram credentials. This is an intelligent move from Meta’s side, which will possibly push a lot of Instagram users towards this new Twitter competitor.

