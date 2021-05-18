MG Aiming To Launch The First Ever Pakistan-Made Electric Cars Very Soon

In recent news, a stakeholder of MG named Javed Afridi announced that the company is ready to introduce a dedicated lineup of electric vehicles assembled in Pakistan to the local market real soon.

He further stated that the first local electric vehicle will be the MG ZS EV which will be assembled in a local facility in Lahore. However, there is a petrol-powered version of the same vehicle.

Moreover, there will be an MG HS plugin-hybrid added to the lineup in Pakistan hence making MG one of the pioneers in the automobile sector in Pakistan. The MG ZS EV will have a 44.5 kWh battery that powers a front-mounted electric motor capable of generating 105 kW (140 hp) and 350 Nm of torque. It also features a 16.6 kWh battery pack that allows for onboard charging that flows at a rate of 3.7 kWh.

The EV also rocks a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine, which hence generating about 256 hp. With all the announcements were done by the company, the biggest challenge for the company would be the consumer level price tag and the amount of proper charging stations around the country if these cars would be purchased on a mass level.