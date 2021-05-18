Electric Cars, News

MG Aiming To Launch The First Ever Pakistan-Made Electric Cars Very Soon

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 41 sec read>

In recent news, a stakeholder of MG named Javed Afridi announced that the company is ready to introduce a dedicated lineup of electric vehicles assembled in Pakistan to the local market real soon.

He further stated that the first local electric vehicle will be the MG ZS EV which will be assembled in a local facility in Lahore. However, there is a petrol-powered version of the same vehicle.

Moreover, there will be an MG HS plugin-hybrid added to the lineup in Pakistan hence making MG one of the pioneers in the automobile sector in Pakistan. The MG ZS EV will have a 44.5 kWh battery that powers a front-mounted electric motor capable of generating 105 kW (140 hp) and 350 Nm of torque. It also features a 16.6 kWh battery pack that allows for onboard charging that flows at a rate of 3.7 kWh.

The EV also rocks a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine, which hence generating about 256 hp. With all the announcements were done by the company, the biggest challenge for the company would be the consumer level price tag and the amount of proper charging stations around the country if these cars would be purchased on a mass level.

Electric Vehicles MG
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Twitch Set Lower Subscription Prices, Streamers Can Earn More Money

in News, Social Media
May 18, 2021  ·  

Electronic Voting will render election results in 20 minutes instead of days, Fawad Chaudhary

in News, Technology
May 18, 2021  ·  

Pakistan installs 4G station at K2 base camp to support mountaineers

in News
May 18, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Shibli stresses importance of emerging tech for educational institutions