By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Microsoft

Microsoft is introducing a range of new AI features in its latest Windows 11 update. These upgrades include tools for all users and exclusive options for Copilot Plus PCs. All Windows 11 users now get access to Copilot Vision, available through the Copilot app. This feature uses AI to scan your screen and answer questions about open apps or web pages. For example, you can ask how to enhance a photo’s lighting or get help with tasks across your desktop.

Microsoft tested an earlier version of this tool last year. Now, it’s available for broader use. Meanwhile, Copilot Plus PCs powered by Snapdragon chips unlock additional AI tools. One of them is an AI-powered agent in the Settings app. Users can search for settings using natural language. For example, say “Connect Bluetooth device,” and the agent may complete the task for you.

Another AI upgrade, Click to Do, is now more useful. You activate it by holding the Windows key and left-clicking on apps or content. This feature helps with actions like summarizing a paragraph, using Reading Coach for pronunciation, or drafting Word documents. It also enables scheduling Teams meetings quickly.

Copilot Plus PCs also get creative AI tools in Paint. These include a sticker generator and an object selection tool to edit parts of an image. In the Photos app, AI lighting tools are added. Snipping Tool now features a “perfect screenshot” option using AI for precise captures.

Non-AI improvements are coming too. These include a color picker in the Snipping Tool and a new automatic repair tool for fixing restart issues. Microsoft says these features will roll out over the next month. Some are already available through Windows’ non-security preview update or in the Microsoft Store.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Bise Rawalpindi

BISE Rawalpindi Announces Matric 2025 Position Holders

BISE Gujranwala

BISE Gujranwala Matric Result 2025 Toppers List

Bise

BISE Sahiwal Matric Result 2025: Top Position Holders

Bise

BISE Sargodha Matric Result 2025: Position Holders List

Meta

Meta Enhances Instagram Safety Controls for Kids’ Accounts Managed by Adults

Apple

Apple Launches AppleCare One Subscription Plan for Multiple Devices

Systems Limited

Systems Limited Explores Strategic Acquisition in IT Services

Realme Note 70t

Realme Note 70T Leaks Reveal 50MP Camera and Massive 6,000mAh Battery

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4g

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Launched with Massive 6,300mAh Battery

Bise Faisalabad Announces Matric 2025 Toppers Across All Groups

BISE Faisalabad Announces Matric 2025 Toppers Across All Groups

Top Scorers Of Bise Lahore Matric Exams 2025 Announced

BISE Lahore Announces Matric Toppers 2025

U S Auto Giants Push Back On Japan Tariff Deal

U.S. Auto Giants Push Back on Japan Tariff Deal

Jazz

Jazz Appoints Shahzad Rasheed to Lead Enterprise Solutions