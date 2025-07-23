Microsoft is introducing a range of new AI features in its latest Windows 11 update. These upgrades include tools for all users and exclusive options for Copilot Plus PCs. All Windows 11 users now get access to Copilot Vision, available through the Copilot app. This feature uses AI to scan your screen and answer questions about open apps or web pages. For example, you can ask how to enhance a photo’s lighting or get help with tasks across your desktop.

Microsoft tested an earlier version of this tool last year. Now, it’s available for broader use. Meanwhile, Copilot Plus PCs powered by Snapdragon chips unlock additional AI tools. One of them is an AI-powered agent in the Settings app. Users can search for settings using natural language. For example, say “Connect Bluetooth device,” and the agent may complete the task for you.

Another AI upgrade, Click to Do, is now more useful. You activate it by holding the Windows key and left-clicking on apps or content. This feature helps with actions like summarizing a paragraph, using Reading Coach for pronunciation, or drafting Word documents. It also enables scheduling Teams meetings quickly.

Copilot Plus PCs also get creative AI tools in Paint. These include a sticker generator and an object selection tool to edit parts of an image. In the Photos app, AI lighting tools are added. Snipping Tool now features a “perfect screenshot” option using AI for precise captures.

Non-AI improvements are coming too. These include a color picker in the Snipping Tool and a new automatic repair tool for fixing restart issues. Microsoft says these features will roll out over the next month. Some are already available through Windows’ non-security preview update or in the Microsoft Store.