Microsoft is officially shutting down the Cortana app on Android and iOS

Remember that Cortana app you barely used on your devices but just existed? Well, the mobile version of Cortana will be officially axed by Microsoft as stated as follows:

“As we announced in July, we will soon be ending support for the Cortana app on Android and iOS, as Cortana continues its evolution as a productivity assistant. As of March 31, 2021, the Cortana content you created–such as reminders and lists–will no longer function in the Cortana mobile app, but can still be accessed through Cortana in Windows. Also, Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks are automatically synced to the Microsoft To-Do app, which you can download to your phone for free. After March 31, 2021, the Cortana mobile app on your phone will no longer be supported.”

The voice assistant was originally launched in November 2018 was later removed on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in January 2020. Though Cortana is a functional product even today, Microsoft has confirmed that there will be no updates or support for the app.

Moreover, reminders and lists will no longer be available to users within the app but will still be able to use Cortana on Windows. Additionally, Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks are automatically synced to the Microsoft To-Do app which is available for both Android and iOS.

The reason behind the ending of Cortana on the mobile is primarily due to a shift in strategy. As of now, Cortana is being integrated within the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity apps and of course, it will continue to serve as the default voice assistant for Windows 10. Through this, the company aims for more interaction between their users and their respective applications via voice commands.

On a personal note, as Siri and Google Assistant are the prime voice assistants users opt for, it is expected that Cortana will be just a casual pass the time voice assistant unless Microsoft takes further action to make Cortana compete with Apple and Google’s voice assistant.