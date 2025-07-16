A recent LinkedIn post looking for graphic designers at Xbox is making waves, but not for the reasons Microsoft intended. The post, shared by Mike Matsel, Xbox’s Principal Development Lead for Graphics, includes an AI-generated image that quickly drew criticism for its glaring flaws.

What was meant to be a simple illustration of a woman coding turned into an internet joke. Observers quickly noticed that the code appeared on the back of her monitor. Other details were equally off—the computer wasn’t connected to anything, shadows looked unnatural, and the desk oddly faded into the background.

The backlash intensified due to timing. Microsoft had recently completed a round of layoffs, cutting over 9,000 positions, many within the Xbox division. That context made the use of low-quality AI art in a hiring post even more awkward.

The post received dozens of responses, mostly from developers and artists pointing out the irony. While the company is hiring for visual roles, it chose to showcase them using subpar, AI-created graphics. Rather than attracting talent, the image highlighted Microsoft’s urgent need for experienced designers, especially those who understand when visuals go wrong.