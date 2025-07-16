By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 12 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Microsoft

A recent LinkedIn post looking for graphic designers at Xbox is making waves, but not for the reasons Microsoft intended. The post, shared by Mike Matsel, Xbox’s Principal Development Lead for Graphics, includes an AI-generated image that quickly drew criticism for its glaring flaws.

What was meant to be a simple illustration of a woman coding turned into an internet joke. Observers quickly noticed that the code appeared on the back of her monitor. Other details were equally off—the computer wasn’t connected to anything, shadows looked unnatural, and the desk oddly faded into the background.

The backlash intensified due to timing. Microsoft had recently completed a round of layoffs, cutting over 9,000 positions, many within the Xbox division. That context made the use of low-quality AI art in a hiring post even more awkward.

The post received dozens of responses, mostly from developers and artists pointing out the irony. While the company is hiring for visual roles, it chose to showcase them using subpar, AI-created graphics. Rather than attracting talent, the image highlighted Microsoft’s urgent need for experienced designers, especially those who understand when visuals go wrong.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Nvidia Gpus Are Getting Destroyed By Rowhammer Exploit

NVIDIA GPUs Are Getting Destroyed By Rowhammer Exploit

Youtube Launches Hype In India To Boost Small Creator Visibility

YouTube Launches ‘Hype’ in India to Boost Small Creator Visibility

Mira Murati Raises 2b For Ai Startup Thinking Machines

Mira Murati Raises $2B for AI Startup Thinking Machines

Transporters Call Nationwide Wheel Jam Strike Over Tax Hike

Transporters Call Nationwide Wheel-Jam Strike Over Tax Hike

Xiaomi 15t Pro

Xiaomi 15T Pro Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch

Google Calendar Booking Pages Launch In Gmail One Click Scheduling

Google Calendar Booking Pages Launch in Gmail – One-Click Scheduling!

Pseb Audit Report Uncovers Major Financial Irregularities

PSEB Audit Report Uncovers Major Financial Irregularities

Threads May Soon Let You Sign Up Using Facebook Instead Of Instagram

Threads May Soon Let You Sign-Up Using Facebook Instead of Instagram

Is Cyberpunk 2077 Coming To Mac Ios Fans Are In For A Treat

Is Cyberpunk 2077 Coming to Mac? iOS Fans Are In For A Treat!

Fact Check Pak Suzukis Bold Claims How Much Holds Up To Scrutiny

Fact Check: Pak Suzuki’s Bold Claims Under the Microscope

Heres How You Can Get Your Full Matric Result Marksheet Online

Here’s How You Can Get Your Full Matric Result Marksheet Online

Apple Supercharges Ai Game With Shocking Nvidia Cuda Support

Apple Supercharges AI Game with Shocking NVIDIA CUDA Support

Fauji Fertilizer Shows Interest In Pia Privatization

UK Lifts PIA Sanctions After Safety Upgrades by Pakistan