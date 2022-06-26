MMBL and Digit 4G enter into Strategic Partnership to Digitally bolster Pakistan’s Financial Ecosystem

Pakistan’s largest digital bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has partnered with DIGIT, a leading technology brand of Swift Biz Solutions Pvt. Ltd. in Pakistan, to bolster Pakistan’s digital and financial ecosystem. Under this strategic partnership, MMBL will accelerate digital inclusion by enabling its deposit account customers to purchase DIGIT smartphones (Glory1, Play1 & Energy) at an affordable and subsidized price from selected MMBL branches. Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO of MMBL, and Abdul Rehman Mahmood, Founder & CEO of DIGIT signed the partnership agreement, in presence of senior officials from both organizations.

Through this alliance, MMBL will allow new and existing deposit account customers to perform daily transactions such as fund transfers, utility bill payments, mobile top-ups, and other services via the preinstalled DOST APP in the Digit 4G smartphone or by using the DOST USSD code i.e. *8792#.

Sharing his thoughts at the signing ceremony, Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO of MMBL said:

“As a market leader in digital banking, we continue to focus on introducing customer-centric digital financial solutions for bridging the digital divide and promoting financial inclusion across the nation. Our collaboration between MMBL and DIGIT will not only make digital banking accessible for our customers but also supplement the deployment of customized financial products and services on smartphones as well as smart-enabled feature phones.”

On the occasion, Abdul Rehman Mahmood, Founder & CEO of DIGIT, said,

“Currently, a large segment of Pakistan’s population is lacking the opportunity to join the global digital revolution and financial inclusion. We are pleased to partner with Mobilink Microfinance Bank for this strategic partnership. DIGIT is a ‘Made in Pakistan’ brand for the people of Pakistan, and innovation with affordability is the key to the success for us. We have introduced the first of its kind affordable Touch and Type Smartphone (DIGIT Energy) for the masses. We are also planning to introduce Buy Now Pay Later for our phones. Our partnership with MMBL will help in bringing banking facilities to customers in every corner of the country.”

Deposit account customers interested in purchasing the DIGIT smartphones will be required to fill out a form. The handset will then be delivered to the mentioned postal address via Cash on Delivery (COD). Customers can also visit the nearest DIGIT retailer shop for buying phones. Moreover, for registering any complaints, customers can call the UAN at 0304-111-4123, which will be resolved within 24 hours.

MMBL has ensured continued top-line growth in the digital banking sector. Through its strategic partnerships, MMBL is committed to banking the underserved and unserved customers with innovative digital financial solutions. In line with the Bank’s unwavering commitment to fostering digital inclusivity, MMBL is continuously exploring new avenues to improve its portfolio that uniquely serves its customers’ growing financial needs.