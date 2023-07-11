MrBeast Giveaways A Telsa on Meta’s Threads Launch

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, made waves in the online world with the launch of Threads on July 5th. It didn’t take long for social media-savvy individuals to recognize that the company had introduced a strong competitor to Twitter, a platform that had been dominating text-based public discussions.

Once Threads went live in 100 countries, numerous influential content creators flocked to the platform, including MrBeast, the popular American YouTuber. True to form, MrBeast exceeded all expectations and achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first user of the app to amass a million followers.

To commemorate this milestone on the platform, Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, pleasantly surprised his followers by announcing a giveaway. This generous content creator is renowned for offering extravagant prizes to individuals through his videos, so it came as no surprise when he proposed a giveaway to celebrate his growing follower count.

However, what caught people off guard was when Jimmy revealed that he would be giving away a Tesla to one of his followers on Threads. This move seemed like a bit of a trolling attempt, considering that the Tesla tycoon, Elon Musk, has openly expressed his disdain for Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads as a rival to Twitter.

Given the existing tension between the two CEOs, MrBeast’s decision to give away a Tesla on the Threads platform was undeniably bold. In a recent post on Threads, the YouTuber finally announced the lucky winner of the giveaway. Two days prior, Jimmy had shared a picture of himself with a customized white Tesla, proudly displaying the Threads logo on the car’s hood, as he unveiled the giveaway.

The fortunate recipient of the giveaway celebrated the momentous occasion by highlighting the fact that they had won a Tesla, a vehicle brand owned by Elon Musk, on a rival platform. This simple fact not only enhanced the value of the prize for the user but also entertained MrBeast’s followers on the platform.

Upon closer inspection, the car featured in the image shared by Jimmy appears to be a Tesla Model 3. Undoubtedly, a thrilling moment for the winner. However, this act of generosity is not an isolated incident for MrBeast. In May of this year, Jimmy played a significant role in providing prosthetic limbs to 2,000 amputees in Cambodia, showcasing his philanthropic nature.

Furthermore, his initiative led to a substantial donation of over $2,700,000 (equivalent to more than Rs 74 crore) worth of unused and overproduced clothing to the Hopi tribe residing in northeastern Arizona.

Read More: