By AbdulWasay ⏐ 5 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Much Anticipated Fortnite X Squid Game Collab Drops June 27

Epic Games is set to bring Netflix’s hit series Squid Game into Fortnite with a chilling new teaser arriving on June 27. 



The teaser image, shared via leaker ShiinaBR, shows a slimy tongue licking the iconic honeycomb cookie from the show’s tense “dal­gona” challenge, a freaky sight that has fans both thrilled and creeped out in equal measure.

Gamers across social media reacted strongly. One fan tweeted it was a “freaky pic,” while another admitted, “Something about that lick makes my skin itch.” The unsettling teaser hints at a collaborative event that may be darker than any previous Fortnite crossover.

Squid Game Collab: What Players Are Saying

Reddit users are eagerly dissecting leaks. One user shared:



“They probably can’t pick styles for the bots… I hope we actually do get Gi-hun and Sae-byeok.”

Another added hype:

“Few hidden SG skins… I know we have to get the frontman as a skin.”

Creative Mode Activated!

Revealed during the State of Unreal showcase, this marks Fortnite’s first fully licensed content from the hit series, integrating with Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and Creative Mode. 

According to the latest reports, players will access the collaboration through Fortnite’s Creative Mode. Where they can build and experience game modes inspired by Squid Game, such as “Red Light, Green Light.” The event is expected to drop on June 27, aligning with the Squid Game Season 2 finale, and promises templates, assets, and new skins.

Anticipation is high. Community reactions include jokes like “June 27 going to be on fire,” and speculation is rampant. Epic could introduce themed challenges, red-suited guard outfits, green track suits, and even back bling shaped like giant piggy banks.

Epic Games, fortnite, Squid Games
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Major Hike In Petrol And Diesel Prices Expected In Pakistan

Major hike in petrol and diesel prices expected in Pakistan

Pakistan Govt Approves Crucial Cnic Update For Married Women

Pakistan Govt approves crucial CNIC update for married women

Gamers Eagerly Await June 26 As 5 New Titles Drop On One Day

Gamers Eagerly Await June 26 As 5 New Titles Drop On One Day

Byd Megawatt Scale Charging Hits 900 Miles In 12 Minutes

BYD Megawatt-Scale Charging Hits 900 Miles in 12 Minutes

Govt Revises Eligibility Criteria For Buying Cars And Property

Govt Eases Eligibility For Undeclared Asset Holders On Buying Cars & Property

Pakistan Tops List Of Erasmus Mundus Scholarships For 2025

Pakistan Ranks No.1 Globally in Erasmus Mundus Scholarships for 2025

Punjab Traffic Violations Hit 40000 In One Day During Crackdown

Punjab Traffic Violations Hit 40,000+ in One Day During Crackdown

Daimler Truck Makes Indirect Entry Into Pakistan Through Merger

Biggest German Truck Company Enters Pak Market through merger

Whatsapp Testing New Ai Writer To Craft The Perfect Message

WhatsApp Testing New AI Writer to Craft the Perfect Message

Auto Draft

Disney Launches Campaign to Shield Darth Vader from AI Misuse

Google Hints At Pixel 10 Release Telephoto Macro Innovation

Google Hints At Pixel 10 Release, Telephoto Macro Innovation

Oil Prices Surge Over 3 After Us Strikes On Iranian Nuclear Sites

Oil prices surge over 3% after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

Nab Integrates Ai Technology In Financial Crime Investigations

NAB Integrates AI Technology in Financial Crime Investigations