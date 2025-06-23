Much Anticipated Fortnite X Squid Game Collab Drops June 27

Epic Games is set to bring Netflix’s hit series Squid Game into Fortnite with a chilling new teaser arriving on June 27.







The teaser image, shared via leaker ShiinaBR, shows a slimy tongue licking the iconic honeycomb cookie from the show’s tense “dal­gona” challenge, a freaky sight that has fans both thrilled and creeped out in equal measure.

Gamers across social media reacted strongly. One fan tweeted it was a “freaky pic,” while another admitted, “Something about that lick makes my skin itch.” The unsettling teaser hints at a collaborative event that may be darker than any previous Fortnite crossover.

Squid Game Collab: What Players Are Saying

Reddit users are eagerly dissecting leaks. One user shared:







“They probably can’t pick styles for the bots… I hope we actually do get Gi-hun and Sae-byeok.”

Another added hype:

“Few hidden SG skins… I know we have to get the frontman as a skin.”

Creative Mode Activated!

Revealed during the State of Unreal showcase, this marks Fortnite’s first fully licensed content from the hit series, integrating with Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and Creative Mode.

According to the latest reports, players will access the collaboration through Fortnite’s Creative Mode. Where they can build and experience game modes inspired by Squid Game, such as “Red Light, Green Light.” The event is expected to drop on June 27, aligning with the Squid Game Season 2 finale, and promises templates, assets, and new skins.

Anticipation is high. Community reactions include jokes like “June 27 going to be on fire,” and speculation is rampant. Epic could introduce themed challenges, red-suited guard outfits, green track suits, and even back bling shaped like giant piggy banks.