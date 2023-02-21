Multinet Leads Innovation with Region’s First Open Wi Fi Deployment

Pakistan’s Top Service Provider Building Open and Disaggregated Wi-Fi Networks based on TIP’s technologies across Communications Footprint.

Karachi, Pakistan, February 21, 2023 — Multinet, Pakistan’s business communications company of choice, today announced that it is deploying Telecom Infra Project’s OpenWiFi technology to power Wi-Fi networks across the country. Multinet’s OpenWiFi networks will provide seamless high-speed connectivity for public, hospitality, sports and entertainment, and retail enterprise customers.

Well-known for leading-edge telecom solutions to Pakistan, Multinet is the first managed service provider in the region to deploy OpenWiFi’s technology stack to provide the general public and customers with seamless, fast, and affordable connectivity.

Multinet has been providing quality public Wi-Fi across Pakistan, covering all major airports, various public places, malls and recreational areas with its Wi-Fi infrastructure with the objective of “Connectivity for all.”

“Our singular mission is to deliver superior connectivity solutions for Pakistan and reach out to the public and masses with our public Wi-Fi initiative,” said Adnan H. Zaidi, Chief Operating Officer at Multinet. “By using open and disaggregated technology, such as OpenWiFi, we will continue to lead the market with innovation that delivers exceptional service, quality, and reliability for the public, our customers and stakeholders. This will greatly scale up our public Wi-Fi footprint and reach, with superior scalability.”

“OpenWiFi is the perfect solution for Multinet because it offers competitive total cost of ownership (TCO) and eliminates vendor lock-in,” said Sandeep Kohli, Connectivity Technologies and Ecosystems Manager, Meta and member of the TIP Open Optical and OpenWiFi Program Groups. “It also eliminates the need to introduce additional controllers opening new deployment use cases, such as Wi-Fi networks built for the public, hospitality, sports and entertainment and retail segments, not previously addressed due to cost considerations in these markets.”

“Multinet is leading the region in open and disaggregated technology deployments and we’re excited to see how OpenWiFi will benefit Multinet’s customers,” said Kristian Toivo, Executive Director, TIP.

OpenWiFi is an open source-based Wi-Fi architecture that enables multi-vendor, interoperable Wi-Fi networks. The TIP OpenWiFi-based solution enables service providers, like Multinet, to seamlessly mix and match access points and controllers from any TIP OpenWiFi-compliant manufacturer to build up a unified infrastructure, enabling it to easily expand its Wi-Fi footprint with a robust experience. It also allows developers to quickly create new applications given it is open source.

Multinet is using Edgecore APs integrated with their ecOpen Cloud Controller technology for their OpenWiFi network and hotspots backhauled with high-speed optical fiber infrastructure for the top-of-the-line user experience, buildout with local System Integrator partner in Pakistan, STARCOM Technologies (Pvt) Limited.

Multinet recently announced that it is building a 3.2 Tbps long-haul network infrastructure deployment using TIP Open Optical and Packet Transport Technologies, reinforcing the company’s commitment to open and agile disaggregated architecture and technologies.

Launched in 2021, OpenWiFi recently announced commercial deployments in the United States with Boingo Wireless, in India with Spectra and a trial with the City of Dublin and Virgin Media that complies with the European Commission’s WIFI4EU initiative, the benchmark for public Wi-Fi deployments in Europe.

About Multinet Pakistan

Multinet Pakistan is one of the premier information and communication solution providers for enterprises in the region. Multinet is known for its reliable connectivity solutions on its 14,000+ km long self-healing and scalable optical fiber network covering over 120 cities of Pakistan, as well as a diversified portfolio of managed services solutions and a large array of IT related services. Multinet excels at addressing the diversified communication requirements of its customers through its extensive product portfolio, nationwide long-haul network, the overarching footprint of international POPs and terrestrial extension into neighboring countries. Multinet provides specialized solutions to their customers ranging from Single/Multi-site Local or International Data solutions, Internet connectivity & IP Transit solutions, Backhauling Solutions, Cloud Computing & Data Center services, Managed IT and Security services, Enterprise Voice & Video Conferencing Solutions as well as Virtualization and VSAT solutions. Multinet’s comprehensive solutions portfolio, remarkable enterprise market share, a team of highly skilled telecom professionals and exemplary services make it “The Partner of Choice” for its customers stretching from Top Global Enterprises to Small and Medium Businesses. Multinet takes pride in the unwavering trust that customers have expressed in doing business with Multinet for over two decades now.

Learn more at https://multinet.com.pk

About Telecom Infra Project

Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a global community of companies and organizations that are driving infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity. Half of the world’s population is still not connected to the internet, and for those who are, connectivity is often insufficient. This limits access to the multitude of consumer and commercial benefits provided by the internet, thereby impacting GDP growth globally. However, a lack of flexibility in the current solutions – exacerbated by a limited choice in technology providers – makes it challenging for operators to efficiently build and upgrade networks. Founded in 2016, TIP is a community of diverse members that includes hundreds of companies — from service providers and technology partners, to systems integrators and other connectivity stakeholders. We are working together to develop, test and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver the high quality connectivity that the world needs — now and in the decades to come.