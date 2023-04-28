Muslim Dating App Muzz Loses Appeal Against Tinder Owner Match Group

Muzz, whose full name is ‘MuzMatch’ was told to change its name to ‘Muzz’ because of its similarities to Match.com, appealed against the decision

Muslim dating application ‘MuzMatch’ has just lost an appeal against a court ruling that demanded the company to remove the word ‘Match’ in its name since it has similarities to rival dating industry giant ‘Match.com’.

The court ruling being opposed by Muzz was released in June 2022 and it stated that since MuzMatch has the word ‘Match’ in its name, it is wrongly considered a part of the Match Group, which is the group that owns many dating applications including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, Hinge and Plenty Of Fish.

Speaking about the court ruling in June 2022, Muzz said that the legal action was “deeply worrying for other start-ups in the dating sector.”

Match Group however was satisfied with a spokesperson saying that Muzz has unfairly benefitted through their name.

“We’ve always known that Muzmatch has unfairly benefitted from our reputation and investment in our brands, and was unrightfully riding Match Group’s coat-tails for its own gain,” said the spokesperson from Match Group

“We will keep protecting the work and creativity of our employees as we continue to spark meaningful connections for all singles, of all backgrounds, all around the world,” he added.

The court hearing the appeal said that they found no problem with the original ruling as there was “a likelihood of confusion as a result of Muzmatch’s use of SEO keywords comprising the word ‘match’”.

Muzz founder and CEO Shahzad Younas, who was dissatisfied with the results of the appeal, said that this court filing was a “tactic” from Match Group to “maintain their globally dominant position”.

“How about actually innovating and building better products, rather than using such lazy and predatory tactics against your rivals?” asked the CEO.

Read more:

The Entire iPhone 15 LineUp Will See A Price Hike-Upto 20%