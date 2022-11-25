NADRA-Announces Walk In Test Interview Jobs 2022 For Regional Head Office

National Database and Registration Authority of Pakistan (NADRA) has formulated new strategies and enhance dots overall system. Nadra is constantly establishing new departments and announcing new vacancies. NADRA has made it’s most of the system computerized therefore, the demand of more skilled people are welcome to apply and get jobs in NADRA.

Besides, NADRA is a federal government organization for CNIC, B-form, FRCs etc.NADRA has a wide setup across the country including main regions and districts of Pakistan.

Hence, time to time, NADRA opens its positions for every center and mega cells. Currently, Nadra has announced multiple vacancies for its regional head office locate din Peshawar. This time NADRA is doing a quick selection process through walk-in-test and interview. The new quick system will help in getting the results on quick basis without waiting for long time.

Therefore, the new jobs announced by NADRA are contract jobs only for a limited period. Those who apply for these jobs and get hired can learn a lot from the experience of these jobs. Then, those employees working on a contract can get a permanent employment in NADRA after gaining experience.

Those Pakistani citizens who have always set their eyes on a government job must not miss this chance and consider applying for the positions announced by NADRA. Here you can find the new NADRA job vacancies.

However, Pakistani Nationals from different regions can apply and can enter on Apprentice basis.Details are as follows:

Details Of Nadra Walk-In-Test Interview Jobs 2022

Nadra has announced the following vacancies:

Deputy Assistant Director (Trainee) – Age Limit 35 Years Maximum

Junior Executive (Trainee) – Age Limit 33 Years Maximum

Sweeper – Age Limit 35 Years Maximum

Security Guard – Age Limit 35 & 45 Years Maximum

Note: The test / Interview date and the venue are as follows. The age limit given above is including age relaxation of 5 years.

NADRA Peshawar Walk-In-Interview Jobs 2022

