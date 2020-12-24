National Freelancer Training Centers to be set up in three districts of KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB), Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and five universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have signed multiple agreements for the establishment of National Freelance Training Program (NFTP) centers and the expansion of National Incubation Centers (NICs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release , the NFTP centers will be established in University of Malakand, Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar and Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan while NICs will be established in Kohat University of Science and Technology and University of Swat.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in Islamabad. Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash was the chief guest of the ceremony. Special Assistant to CM KP on Information and PRs and Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Member Provincial Assembly Fasial Amin Gandapur, Federal Secretary on MoITT Shoaib Ahmad Saddiqui, Managing Director KPITB Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mahmud, Director KPITB Asim Jamsheed, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor & Vice Chancellors from the aforementioned universities also attended the ceremony.

KPITB, PITB and the partner universities signed the MoUs.

While addressing the event, Mr. Bangash stated that youth are the agents of change and transformation of any nation. He added that investing in the nation’s youth will open new avenues of economic stability through digital transformation. He added that this partnership will prove to be a stepping stone towards the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan – a digitally resilient Pakistan.

“Expansion of National Incubation Centers will promote capacity building of universities involved and will provide sustainable income opportunities and play a pivotal role in creating new jobs in KP,” he declared.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said that the National Freelance Training Program aims to reduce unemployment by providing hands on freelance training to 22,800 individuals through 20 centers across Pakistan. Out of these, three centers in KP will train 1,350 individuals annually to monetize their skills through internet-based freelancing. He stated that National Expansion of NICs will strive towards establishing an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

