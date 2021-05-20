News, Technology

New 2021 Apple MacBook Pro Details Leaked, Major New Design Revealed

Usman Aslam

Since the major success of the Apple M1 MacBook 2020 due to its unbelievable performance, many have been wondering what the 2021 version of the MacBook will feature. According to MacRumors, the 2021 MacBook Pro will have a major redesign.

For starters, the 2021 MacBook will lose one of its most controversial features i.e. the touch bar. The touch bar although did look fancy and unique but it was hardly convenient in comparison to the physical keys. The infamous touch bar came about in 2016 which went from an intriguing add-on to an annoying feature no one bothers with.

However, in place of the touch bar, an old feature is said to return in the form of the magnetic MagSafe charging port. With this feature coming inbound it will offer faster charging than the current USB-C port and will ensure safety. Moreover, the new MacBook is rumored to have more ports in comparison to its 2020 version which has very few ports.

With such changes coming along, we’re hoping for even more paramount changes with the 2021 lineup of MacBook.

