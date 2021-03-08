New Google Pixel updates lets you take photos underwater and more

Recently Google announced new updates for its flagship smartphone, Google Pixel. These updates will be rolling out soon which will feature underwater photography, smart compose for text messages, more sharable recording, and an additional feature of new wallpapers for cultural events throughout the year.

Recordings feature have been further enhanced to enable voice-to-text conversion and share with other devices much more seamlessly. This further includes the ability to share links of your audio recordings from the Pixel’s recorder app with non-Pixel users.

Moreover, Pixel’s updates now allow users to take images underwater. This has been achieved by utilizing Kraken Sports’ Universal Smart Phone Housing to protect the phone from water. This is extremely useful for divers who are looking to capture high-end photos of underwater life through utilizing the Pixel’s Night Sight, Portrait Mode, Motion Photos, and respective video features.

Google has even enhanced the smart features of the Google Pixel as its new feature called ‘Smart Compose’ allows responding to text messages much faster. This has been achieved through unique predictions the device makes in accordance with the user’s typing style. Though this feature has been available on Gmail for quite a while, it certainly is a time saver for Pixel users when texting.

The company is also heavily focusing on empowering ‘Digital Wellbeing’ as it releases additional updates for the Pixel’s clock app which allows users to establish a healthier sleep routine.

Another neat feature is how new wallpapers will be available for users to choose from based on a particular event happening globally.

These features are set to come soon to devices such as the Pixel 3, Pixel SA, Pixel 4, Pixel 4A, and Pixel 5.