NITB Warns Android Users Of Malware Through Fake Netflix App

In recent news, the National Information Technology Board has determined that an app by the name of ‘FlixOnline’ has emerged which is stated to provide unlimited entertainment for free with no commercials is actually a new source of malware. NITB has warned all Android users to refrain from downloading the app.

According to NITB, the app transfers a harmful file which is primarily a wormable Android malware capable to propagate automatically by replying to a victim’s incoming messages on WhatsApp. The app replies in the form of sending the same file.

Do not download the Netflix app name Flixonline, it transfers a harmful file to your device. Never use any untrusted APP or APK. Stay alert & stay safe!#SecurityBreach #CyberAttack pic.twitter.com/iDfSshEFag — National Information Technology Board (@NationalITBoard) April 13, 2021

The IT Board further stated that users should uninstall the app if downloaded and never use such untrusted applications in the first place. All in all, this malware primarily looks like another sure way for hackers to steal countless personal information for profit hence all users are advised to cross-check the app they are willing to download by going through proper reviews and any available site.