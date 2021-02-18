Social Media

No news for Australians! Facebook bans Australian users from sharing news stories

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 1 min read>

Facebook, on Tuesday, announced to remove a critical part of Australian users’ experience: sharing news content on the social media platform. As a reaction to the proposed controversial laws, Facebook announced restrictions to combat Australia’s new Media Bargaining law.

Read More: Google enters into a news content sharing deal with Seven West Media

“The proposed law fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it to share news content. It has left us facing a stark choice: attempt to comply with a law that ignores the realities of this relationship, or stop allowing news content on our services in Australia,” stated the Facebook blog post. “With a heavy heart, we are choosing the latter.”

Read More: Australia vs Google – The “push back” against Google’s dominance continues

The proposed law, which has lately become a bone of contention between the big tech companies and the Australian government, requires Google and Facebook to compensate the media companies for their content being shared on the platforms.

Read More: Latest lawsuit against Facebook could break it up and destroy Zuckerberg’s empire

The measure doesn’t just affect users in Australia, since its scope extends to all Facebook users in general. Facebook’s post stated that anyone using Facebook “cannot view or share Australian news content on Facebook or content from Australian news Pages.”

Read More: Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google abusing market power – US Authorities

It is unclear which specific incident triggered the extreme step of banning 25 million people from the content from sharing news, but Facebook elaborated its reasons in detail. According to the Facebook blog, news publishers’ sharing of content only benefits them and has no significant bearing on Facebook’s profit. Facebook also claims that the news content represents less than 4% of all content appearing on people’s News Feed.

The post further stated that the proposed law doesn’t consider how Facebook works and that the Australian government “seeks to penalize Facebook for content it didn’t take or ask for” since news publishers share their content voluntarily on Facebook.

Australia Facebook
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He has a flair for telling compelling stories that drive brand awareness by harnessing the power of highly engaging and persuasive content. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, with his work featured by leading online publications. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Tech giants in serious trouble with mounting antitrust lawsuits

in Social Media, Technology
Feb 17, 2021  ·   57 sec read

Facebook might be secretly working on an Android-powered smartwatch

in Social Media, Technology
Feb 13, 2021  ·   57 sec read

Twitter to experiment with letting users receive payments from followers

in Cryptocurrency, Social Media
Feb 12, 2021  ·   1 min read
Up Next: PITB to host Pakistan Innovation Roadshow in collaboration with Ejad Labs