Nokia Partners with AWS, Microsoft, Google for 5G and Cloud

Nokia recently announced a few major announcements which involved cloud services and 5G. The company is pairing its Radio Access Network (RAN) technologies for 5G along with cloud services from major cloud providers such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Google.

The company signed an agreement with AWS to collaborate on making Nokia’s 5G virtual RAN and open RAN technologies work with AWS Outposts. In order to make this project successful, joint trials will be conducted at Nokia’s facilities in Finland.

Their joint work will further enable service providers and enterprises to use Nokia RAN technologies with other AWS services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), and AWS Local Zones.

This just doesn’t end with Microsoft though as Nokia will partner with Microsoft Azure to develop 4G and 5G private wireless solutions for enterprises. The company will combine its mobile network technologies including open RAN, Radio Access Controller (RIC), and multi-access edge cloud with the Microsoft Azure Private Edge Zone.

Moreover, Nokia makes it a trio by partnering with Google Cloud as well to develop new, cloud-based 5G radio solutions. The two companies will combine Nokia’s RAN edge cloud technologies with Google Cloud’s edge computing platform and applications ecosystem.

It’s no surprise that with Samsung, Apple, Huawei, etc. being the top tier smartphone production companies have left Nokia in the dust hence Nokia is putting all hands on deck to ensure that it reclaims its throne as the top smartphone company but also maintain the sustainability of the company itself.