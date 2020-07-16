Nokia’s new Software upgrade can transform 3 million 4G tower radios to 5G technology without site visit

On Tuesday Nokia rolled out a software update that enables the mobile operators to update their 4G radio stations to the latest 5th Generation technology. This upgrade doesn’t require an equipment change or a site visit.

Nokia firmly hopes that this software upgrade would help it in competing rivals like Huawei and Ericsson as the tech giants are prepping hard for 5G technologies.

In a statement, Nokia said: “The solution is going to solve the telecommunication industry potentially tens of billions of euros in site engineering and re-visit costs. By upgrading the existing radio elements via software, Nokia is helping to streamline the process of re-framing the 4G spectrum into 5G.”

According to the Finnish tech firm, the software is available immediately for around 1 million radio stations. It is estimated that the availability will be grown to 3.1 million by the end of 2020.

Last week, Nokia became the foremost Telecom equipment producer that committed to adding an open interface in its products, an arising trend that would provide the software central role in future mobile networks.

The cost of the software update is still not been told by the company but the spokesperson of Nokia has confirmed that it would come in a pocket-friendly cost. Assuming the updating process is as straightforward as the carriers claim, low band 5G could begin rolling out for few carriers in the country soon. By now 5G technology is under testing by the mobile operators in Pakistan.

